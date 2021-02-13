WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours Eastfield Mall vaccination site

Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is schedule to visit the mass vaccination site in Springfield and also provided an update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccines Saturday afternoon.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from the Eastfield Mall.

On Friday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 87 newly confirmed deaths and 2,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

After complaints were made about the Eastfield Mall vaccination site, it looks a little different than it did earlier this week.

People have been happy with the changes at the site, which is now giving shots to a lot more people after the state’s move to get companions of seniors vaccinated.

Curative said they’ve corrected these issues, and the site is running smoothly. Thursday people spoke highly of their experience.

Curative staff will greet patients and call them in when they’re ready to administer the shot. They continue to ask people to enter the mall no earlier than 15 minutes before their time slot.