WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours Fenway Park mass vaccination site

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide a live update on the state’s response on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Boston Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy to tour the mass vaccination site at Fenway Park and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update at around 11:00 a.m. from Fenway Park.

Fenway is the state’s second large-scale vaccination site alongside Gillette Stadium, both operated by CIC Health. Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Gillette Stadium would serve as the state’s first mass vaccination site just over two weeks ago and it started serving first responders last week.

The Fenway site operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In a few weeks, hours will expand to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include weekend options.

Initially, the ballpark is scheduled to administer 500 vaccines per day by appointment and will ramp up to providing 1,000 vaccines per day soon. CIC Health will operate the site, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, as the medical director.

The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April. The Command Center is also working with the City of Boston to identify and set up a longer-term vaccine site in Boston.

The Command Center is finalizing plans for several other mass vaccination sites.