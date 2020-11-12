WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours in-person learning school in Carlisle

Watch Live at 11:30 a.m.

CARLISLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour Carlisle Public School where students are learning in-person Thursday morning.

Governor Baker will be joined with Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Officials will provide an update at around 11:30 a.m. from Carlisle.

Governor Baker held a live update on Friday, November 6 with Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley. Despite the hundreds of cases, state education officials are urging students to remain in the classroom despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says all school districts, regardless of their color coded categories, should be conducting in-person learning.

Agawam Public Schools will be returning to a hybrid learning model starting next week. The announcement came after the newly revised state metrics, which now categorizes Agawam as a moderate risk for COVID-19 spread. The school system also consulted with the local health department about the decision.

State public health officials reported on Wednesday, 37 newly confirmed deaths and 2,495 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.