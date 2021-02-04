WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours in-person learning school, provides coronavirus update

Watch live on at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. WWLP.com

SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit a school in Salem where students are learning in-person and also provide an update on state’s response efforts on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley and Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll to visit and tour Bentley Academy Innovation School, where students are learning in-person.

Officials tour the school live at around 10:30 a.m. inside Bentley Academy.

Massachusetts schools will begin a new weekly pool testing program to screen students and staff for COVID-19, according to Governor Baker on Friday.

The state is hopeful their new COVID-19 pool testing program will bring more students back into classrooms.

Schools who are doing in-person or hybrid learning will be prioritized to get the pool testing kits, but they will be available to school systems that are doing remote-learning but are looking to get students back into the classroom.

Following the tour, Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update on coronavirus.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:30 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 2,186 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.