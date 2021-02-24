WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours mass vaccination site at Natick Mall

Watch live at 11:00 a.m. on WWLP.com
NATICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the mass vaccination site in Natick and provide update on state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to tour the mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.
Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 11:00 p.m. from the Natick Mall.
Mass Vaccine Locations
Springfield: Eastfield Mall
- 1655 Boston Rd Springfield MA 01129
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 702-9042
- Days of the week open: Daily
Natick: Natick Mall
- 1245 Worcester St Natick MA 01760
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 990-6066
- Days of the week open: Monday-Friday
Boston: Fenway Park
- 4 Jersey St Boston MA 02215
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 623-3830
- Days of the week open: Monday-Friday
Danvers: Doubletree Hotel
- 50 Ferncroft Rd Danvers MA 01923
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 702-9042
- Days of the week open: Daily
Dartmouth: Former Circuit City
- 456 State Rd. North Dartmouth MA 02747
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 702-9042
- Days of the week open: Daily
Foxborough: Gillette Stadium
- Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA 02035
- All eligible people statewide
- (888) 623-3830
- Days of the week open: Monday-Friday
On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 1,114 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts