WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Lawrence

Watch live at 2:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site for seniors in Lawrence, to provide an updated on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President & CEO John Silva to tour a vaccination site for Lawrence seniors and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 2:00 p.m. from St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center.

On Wednesday, state public health officials reported 66 newly confirmed deaths and 1,553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.