WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker tours vaccination site in Mattapan

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Watch live at 10:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

MATTAPAN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, to provide an updated on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Bishop John M. Borders, III and Boston Medical Center President & CEO Kate Walsh to tour the vaccination site at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan. 

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 10:00 a.m. from Morning Star Baptist Church Vaccination Site.

Mattapan: Morning Star Baptist Church

  • 1257 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA 02126
  • All eligible people statewide

On Sunday, state public health officials reported 52 newly confirmed deaths and 1,428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today