WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker visits DCU Field Hospital in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit the field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, MA National Guard Adjutant Major General Gary W. Keefe, MEMA Director Samantha Phillips, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty and other local leaders.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 11:00 a.m.

State public health officials reported on Monday, 46 newly confirmed deaths and 4,613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.