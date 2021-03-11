WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker visits mass vaccination site in Boston, provides COVID-19 update

Watch live at 1:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, to provide an updated on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Roxbury Community College President Dr. Valerie Roberson to tour the mass vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:30 p.m. from the Reggie Lewis Center mass vaccination site.

Thursday, March 11th is the last time that appointments at mass vaccination locations will be available to book directly online through providers' scheduling websites. pic.twitter.com/QHFPGur57h — Mass.gov (@MassGov) March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, state public health officials reported 53 newly confirmed deaths and 1,413 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.