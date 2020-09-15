WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker visits St. Bernard’s Catholic School to provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to visit St. Bernard’s Catholic School – Bernardian Bowl in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale and other local leaders to make an announcement relative to the Municipal Vulnerability and Preparedness (MVP) Program.

The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant program (MVP) provides support for cities and towns in Massachusetts to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects. The state awards communities with funding to complete vulnerability assessments and develop action-oriented resiliency plans. Communities who complete the MVP program become certified as an MVP community and are eligible for MVP Action grant funding and other opportunities.

Officials to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.