WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Board of Education to discuss COVID-19 impact on schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be holding its monthly meeting remotely on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held remotely, per Governor Baker’s March 12 order suspending certain provisions of the open meeting law.

Members of the public can watch the meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, streamed online at this link: https://livestream.com/accounts/22459134

One of the topics on the agenda is an update on COVID-19 action steps to support schools, students, and families. The agenda is posted online.