Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Board of Education to discuss COVID-19 impact on schools

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
masseducation_788484

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be holding its monthly meeting remotely on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held remotely, per Governor Baker’s March 12 order suspending certain provisions of the open meeting law.

Members of the public can watch the meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, streamed online at this link:  https://livestream.com/accounts/22459134

One of the topics on the agenda is an update on COVID-19 action steps to support schools, students, and families. The agenda is posted online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories