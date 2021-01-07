WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker provides coronavirus update

Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response efforts on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 99 newly confirmed deaths and 6,419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.