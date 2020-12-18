WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker provides coronavirus update

Watch Live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 44 newly confirmed deaths and 4,985 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.