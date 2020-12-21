WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker provides COVID-19 small business grant program update

Watch Live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy .

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 1:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 60 newly confirmed deaths and 4,162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.