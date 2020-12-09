WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and members of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 40 newly confirmed deaths and 3,627 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.