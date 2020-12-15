WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor Baker update on COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

On Monday, Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 37 newly confirmed deaths and 3,572 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

