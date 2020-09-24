Watch Live: Massachusetts Governor provides back to school update

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will deliver a live news conference regarding a back to school update for the state of Massachusetts.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeff Riley and Quincy Superintendent of Public Schools Kevin Mulvey at the Boston State House.

Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at schools around 12:00 p.m.