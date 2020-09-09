WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor provides COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 12 p.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will deliver a live news conference regarding the COVID-19 response efforts for the state of Massachusetts.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito at the Boston State House.

Officials are scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.

State public health officials reported Tuesday there are 168 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 121,214.

The last live update from Governor Baker was held on Thursday, September 3. Baker discussed initiatives for communities with high risk for COVID-19. The communities listed were Chelsea, Revere, Lynn, Everett, and Lawrence.