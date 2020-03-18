WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor to speak Wednesday on coronavirus preparedness

Watch Live at 3:00 p.m.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Massachusetts health officials to provide an update on coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker announced emergency orders on Tuesday in an effort to provide medical support to hospitals and communities.

Four of those orders will expedite the inclusion of more licensed healthcare professionals, including reactivating the licenses of physicians who have retired within the last year, without complaints at the time of retirement and in good standing, and licenses that would otherwise be up for renewal may be extended for 90 days after the end of the public health emergency.

According to Cooley Dickinson Health Care spokesperson Christina Trinchero, the hospital was notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Tuesday that the two patients tested positive.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increased to 218 on Tuesday, according to data released by the state Department of Public Health. The latest numbers show a total of 15 confirmed cases in the western Massachusetts area. One case has been confirmed in Hampden County and Berkshire County increased to 14 from 11 Monday.

The state will continue to update the public on further developments and individuals are encouraged to consult both the Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for the most up to date information.

The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 can be found at mass.gov/COVID19.

