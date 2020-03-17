WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Governor update on coronavirus

Breaking News
Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to provide an update on Coronavirus.

MAP: Interactive Coronavirus Cases

LINKS: Coronavirus Information

