Watch Live
11AM: Governor Baker to announce the re-opening plan for Massachusetts

Governor Baker to announce the re-opening plan for Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

Watch Live at 11 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to provide an update on the re-opening plan for the state of Massachusetts Monday morning.

Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the State House around 11 a.m.

With houses of worship potentially re-opening, The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released new safety standards for churches.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 86,010 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 5,797 deaths as of Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today