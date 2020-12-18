Mayor of Chicopee provides COVID-19 update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor John Vieau provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday afternoon.

Mayor John L. Vieau was joined with Chicopee City Councilors, Chicopee Elected Officials, and members of Police, Fire, Health, and Safety Departments. According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Vieau’s Office, a new COVID-19 testing site is being announced.

Officials provided a live update at around 3:00 p.m. from Chicopee City Hall.

According to this week’s risk assessment report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Chicopee has added 515 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, totaling 2,162 cases overall. Their positive test rate is 9.20 percent putting them firmly in the state’s high-risk category.