WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials provide weekly Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with health officials Tuesday morning to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.

Sarno said in the news conference there were 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 14 on saturday, 17 on Sunday for a total of 55 new cases over the weekend. There is now a total of 3,540 confirmed cases in Springfield with a total of 132 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no new COVID-related deaths.

Sarno provided an update at city hall at 10:15 a.m. with the following people:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

For the last two weeks, Springfield was deemed a high-risk area on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 map. On October 7, Springfield had 324 cases in the last 14 days.