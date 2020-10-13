WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials provide weekly Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with health officials Tuesday morning to provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.

Sarno said in the news conference there were 24 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 14 on saturday, 17 on Sunday for a total of 55 new cases over the weekend. There is now a total of 3,540 confirmed cases in Springfield with a total of 132 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no new COVID-related deaths.

Sarno provided an update at city hall at 10:15 a.m. with the following people:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

For the last two weeks, Springfield was deemed a high-risk area on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 map. On October 7, Springfield had 324 cases in the last 14 days.

