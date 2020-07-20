WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Monday morning at Springfield City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 10:15 a.m and will provide an update on COVID-19 case numbers and deaths within the city. Health officials will also provide the latest on COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,919 positive COVID-19 cases. During the last Springfield COVID-19 update, Mayor Sarno stated there were 124 reported deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today