WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Monday morning at Springfield City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 10:15 a.m and will provide an update on COVID-19 case numbers and deaths within the city. Health officials will also provide the latest on COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 2,919 positive COVID-19 cases. During the last Springfield COVID-19 update, Mayor Sarno stated there were 124 reported deaths.