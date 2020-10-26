WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to hold their weekly COVID-19 update meeting to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Springfield has been listed as a high risk community for COVID-19 for the past four weeks. As of Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health data map shows Springfield had 260 cases in the last two weeks.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people: