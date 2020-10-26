WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno, health officials to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to hold their weekly COVID-19 update meeting to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
Springfield has been listed as a high risk community for COVID-19 for the past four weeks. As of Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health data map shows Springfield had 260 cases in the last two weeks.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose