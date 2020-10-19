WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update meeting for the city Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

As of last Wednesday, Springfield was listed as a high-risk COVID-19 area for the second week. As of October 14, Springfield has had 319 cases in the last 14 days.

The meeting will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. and 22News will be livestreaming it. The following people will join with Sarno: