WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update meeting for the city Monday morning.

As of last Wednesday, Springfield was listed as a high-risk COVID-19 area for the second week. As of October 14, Springfield has had 319 cases in the last 14 days.

The meeting will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. and 22News will be livestreaming it. The following people will join with Sarno:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

