WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update meeting for the city Monday morning.
As of last Wednesday, Springfield was listed as a high-risk COVID-19 area for the second week. As of October 14, Springfield has had 319 cases in the last 14 days.
The meeting will be held at city hall at 10:15 a.m. and 22News will be livestreaming it. The following people will join with Sarno:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose