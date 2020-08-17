WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield coronavirus update Monday

Watch Live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to provide his weekly COVID-19 situational update Monday morning at Springfield City Hall.
Sarno will be joined by the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarno has been holding these meetings since the beginning of the public health emergency and will continue to hold them until further notice.
State public health officials reported Sunday there are 303 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 114,398.
22News will be covering the news conference and will provide updates as soon as they are available.