WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield coronavirus update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
The meeting will be at city hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.
The city of Springfield was listed as a high-risk community for COVID-19 Wednesday, September 30. As of last Thursday, there were 51 cases reported in just the last three days and 26 cases in the city on Wednesday alone.
The following people will provide updates:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Mayor Sarno has been providing these updates since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in March.