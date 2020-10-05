WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield coronavirus update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

The meeting will be at city hall at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

The city of Springfield was listed as a high-risk community for COVID-19 Wednesday, September 30. As of last Thursday, there were 51 cases reported in just the last three days and 26 cases in the city on Wednesday alone.

The following people will provide updates:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Mayor Sarno has been providing these updates since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in March.