WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to provide his weekly COVID-19 update with health officials Monday morning at City Hall.
As of Wednesday September 23, Springfield has 3,406 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Sarno will join with the following people for 10:15 a.m.:
- Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick, City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante, Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Mayor Sarno has been holding these meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.