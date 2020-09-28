WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sarno to provide Springfield COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to provide his weekly COVID-19 update with health officials Monday morning at City Hall.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

As of Wednesday September 23, Springfield has 3,406 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sarno will join with the following people for 10:15 a.m.:

  • Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick, City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante, Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine, and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Mayor Sarno has been holding these meetings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today