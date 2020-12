BOSTON (SHNS) - With the staff of the Food & Drug Administration endorsing a second COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the path to a new normal is becoming clearer and industries like the live entertainment sector are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

But leaders in that sector say they need additional relief from the federal government if they are to survive until a majority of the population is vaccinated and it is safe to attend large gatherings. The U.S. Senate's Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection held a hearing in Tuesday to hear from industry leaders about COVID-19 impacts on their sector and what they'll need to stay afloat for the foreseeable future.