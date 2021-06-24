CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News and the Red Cross will honor local women, men and youth for their service to the community with the 19th annual Hometown Heroes Celebration.
Watch Live at 11:00 a.m.
This virtual gathering will honor heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
- Shriners Hospital helps 9-year-old receive new prosthetic leg
- Springfield teacher donates platelets twice a month for past 20 years
- Officers from Great Barrington save a young man’s life
- Belchertown woman created face masks for thousands of people during pandemic
- Recent high school graduate helps tutor youth during pandemic
- Senior couple recognized for working with veterans
Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on a special edition of Mass Appeal, you’ll hear the stories of those being honored for their work and see them celebrated all at once.