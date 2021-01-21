WATCH LIVE: Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke public hearing on staffing and labor-related issues

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak will have a virtual public hearing on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The investigation into what went led to the deadly, major COVID-19 outbreak the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke last year continues. 22News will show you what lawmakers are asking about the staffing issues at the home.

Officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, health experts, and other individuals will offer their testimony regarding staff and labor-related issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

This fifth hearing comes due to a reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the Holyoke’s Soldiers Home.

The hearing will be led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty.

Virtual meeting via Legislature’s website from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. To attend the virtual hearing visit: https://malegislature.gov/Events/SpecialEvents/Detail/373

