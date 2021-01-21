WATCH LIVE: Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke public hearing on staffing and labor-related issues

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Special Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak will have a virtual public hearing on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.
The investigation into what went led to the deadly, major COVID-19 outbreak the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke last year continues. 22News will show you what lawmakers are asking about the staffing issues at the home.
Officials from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, health experts, and other individuals will offer their testimony regarding staff and labor-related issues at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
This fifth hearing comes due to a reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the Holyoke’s Soldiers Home.
The hearing will be led by Co-Chairs Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Walter F. Timilty.
Special Joint Oversight Committee on the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke COVID-19 Outbreak
Virtual meeting via Legislature’s website from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. To attend the virtual hearing visit: https://malegislature.gov/Events/SpecialEvents/Detail/373
22News will show you what lawmakers are asking about the staffing issues at the home on 22News starting at 5 p.m.