WATCH LIVE: Springfield city, health officials provides weekly COVID-19 update

Watch live at 10:15 a.m. on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials and health officials to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined with the following people for the meeting at 10:15 a.m.:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield is still considered a high risk community meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks.

