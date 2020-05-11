WATCH LIVE: Springfield leaders to provide COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city officials provide residents with an update on the coronavirus pandemic at City Hall Monday morning.

Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus and clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures.

As of Sunday, Springfield has a total of 1,695 positive cases of the coronavirus in the city.

