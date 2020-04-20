WATCH LIVE: Springfield officials to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Watch Live on WWLP.com at 10:15 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with Springfield officials will provide a weekly COVID-19 update Monday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, the meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on the City of Springfield’s response to the coronavirus. Clarity on what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC is advising as precautionary measures will also be covered during the meeting as well.

Springfield has 669 cases of COVID-19 according to the city’s website.

