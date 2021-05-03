SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

As of Thursday, Springfield is still listed as a high-risk community for the spread of COVID-19 and has a total of 21,194 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference: