SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.
As of Thursday Springfield is still listed in the “red zone.” A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days. Springfield now has a total of 21,531 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be livestreaming the news conference:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose