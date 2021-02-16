WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to join with city officials and health officials Tuesday to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.

10:15 a.m.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following at 10:15 a.m.

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield remains in the red zone which means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the community in the last 14 days.

As of February 11, Springfield has a total of 16,378 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,370 of those cases were reported within the last 14 days.