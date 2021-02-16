WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to join with city officials and health officials Tuesday to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following at 10:15 a.m. 22News will be livestreaming the news conference:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Springfield remains in the red zone which means more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in the community in the last 14 days.
As of February 11, Springfield has a total of 16,378 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,370 of those cases were reported within the last 14 days.