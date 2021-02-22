WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people for the meeting at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Springfield is still considered a high risk community meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks.

As of February 18, Springfield has a total of 16,856 positive COVID-19 cases 1,024 of which were reported within the last 14 days.