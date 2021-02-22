WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people for the meeting at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
Springfield is still considered a high risk community meaning more than 25 COVID-19 cases were reported in those areas within the last two weeks.
As of February 18, Springfield has a total of 16,856 positive COVID-19 cases 1,024 of which were reported within the last 14 days.