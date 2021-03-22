WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

State public health officials in their weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday, listed Springfield as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days. 

Last week, the city reported 326 new cases in the last 7 days, which brought the total number of cases in Springfield to 18,473. There were three additional deaths in the last 7 days in Springfield as well, totaling 227 deaths.

