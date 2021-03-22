WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
State public health officials in their weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday, listed Springfield as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days.
Last week, the city reported 326 new cases in the last 7 days, which brought the total number of cases in Springfield to 18,473. There were three additional deaths in the last 7 days in Springfield as well, totaling 227 deaths.