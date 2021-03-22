WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is scheduled to provide an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

State public health officials in their weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday, listed Springfield as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days.

Last week, the city reported 326 new cases in the last 7 days, which brought the total number of cases in Springfield to 18,473. There were three additional deaths in the last 7 days in Springfield as well, totaling 227 deaths.