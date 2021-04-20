WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials will join with health officials Tuesday morning to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday, Springfield has a total of 20,239 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,035 were reported in the last two weeks. Springfield is still listed in the red zone as a high-risk community for the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante; Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose