WATCH LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials will join with health officials Tuesday morning to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

As of Thursday, Springfield has a total of 20,239 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,035 were reported in the last two weeks. Springfield is still listed in the red zone as a high-risk community for the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante; Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today