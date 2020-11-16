WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to join with health officials Monday morning to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.
22News will be live streaming the news conference at 10:15 a.m.
In the last two weeks, Hampden County had 1,854 COVID-19 cases, Hampshire County had 239 cases, Berkshire County had 159 cases and Franklin County had 47 cases. Springfield, West Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke were listed as high risk in the latest weekly COVID-19 map update.