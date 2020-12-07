WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health and city officials Monday morning to provide an update on the City’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
The city of Springfield has had 1,420 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and still remains a high-risk community for the virus. The city has a total of 7,197 cases as of December 3.