WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante
  • Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of December 17, Springfield has a total of 9,231 COVID-19 cases, 1,941 of those were in the last 14 days. Springfield is among 23 cities and towns that are now listed as a red zone, meaning those areas have seen an uptick of 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

