WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
As of December 17, Springfield has a total of 9,231 COVID-19 cases, 1,941 of those were in the last 14 days. Springfield is among 23 cities and towns that are now listed as a red zone, meaning those areas have seen an uptick of 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.