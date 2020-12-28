WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno along with city health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

Mayor Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m:

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

As of December 24, Springfield has a total of 10,159 COVID-19 cases, 1,837 of those were in the last 14 days. Springfield is among 20 cities and towns that are now listed as a red zone, meaning those areas have seen an uptick of 25 or more COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.