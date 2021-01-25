WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health officials and provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.
The meeting will be at 10:15 a.m. and feature updates from the following people:
- Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
- Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
- City Solicitor Ed Pikula
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
- Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
- CAFO TJ Plante
- Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
- DPW Director Chris Cignoli
- CDO Tim Sheehan
- Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
- Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose
As of January 21, the city of Springfield has 14,157 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,146 of those cases are within the last 14 days.