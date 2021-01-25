WATCH LIVE: Springfield weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with health officials and provide a weekly update on the city’s response to the coronavirus Monday morning.

The meeting will be at 10:15 a.m. and feature updates from the following people:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante

Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of January 21, the city of Springfield has 14,157 positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,146 of those cases are within the last 14 days.