WATCH LIVE: Update on the response to COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Baker will join Lt. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House at 2 p.m.

There are currently a total of 5,752 confirmed cases and 56 deaths in the state of Massachusetts.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 173

Berkshire: 162

Bristol: 263

Dukes and Nantucket: 8

Essex: 653

Franklin: 49

Hampden: 255

Hampshire: 46

Middlesex: 1141

Norfolk: 628

Plymouth: 380

Suffolk: 1115

Worcester: 390

Unknown: 489

