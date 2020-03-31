1  of  3
WATCH LIVE: Update on the response to COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

Watch Live on WWLP.com at 2PM

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

Baker will join Lt. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders at the State House at 2 p.m.

Governor Baker: 1,000 ventilators on way; surge could begin soon

There are currently a total of 5,752 confirmed cases and 56 deaths in the state of Massachusetts.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 173
  • Berkshire: 162
  • Bristol: 263
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 8
  • Essex: 653
  • Franklin: 49
  • Hampden: 255
  • Hampshire: 46
  • Middlesex: 1141
  • Norfolk: 628
  • Plymouth: 380
  • Suffolk: 1115
  • Worcester: 390
  • Unknown: 489

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

Latest News:

