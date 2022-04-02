SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield restaurants are ready to open to 100% capacity this summer after restrictions the last couple of years.

“We are business as usual,” Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill told 22News. “People want to be out, we have been cooped up because of COVID, and then there’s…. you got the winter came in, and now everything opens up.”

Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that he’s signing legislation that will extend pandemic rules and make it easier for cities and towns to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining. Nadim’s will offer outdoor seating once again. It’s something that has helped business since the pandemic began.

“It was mainly more takeout and stuff to be picked up and to-go, now the dining room has picked up and kind of went back to pre-pandemic times… we are busy,” said Nadim.

Throughout the Commonwealth, many businesses were able to adapt and offer outdoor services, and now as mask mandates and public health precautions are lifted, many local restaurants will be open and ready to serve the public once again.

“Definitely the outdoors would be better for the fresh air,” said Andrew Fletcher of Springfield. “Everything is sort of based our lives on COVID now, so just trying to be safe and enjoy a good meal and the ambience and being outside.

All COVID restrictions have been lifted in the city of Springfield but businesses are ready, if they need, to make a comeback if cases go back up.