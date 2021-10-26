Weather causes Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to close

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – The AMR COVID-19 testing center located at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

According to a statement published by the AMR of Springfield the periods of heavy rain fall and wind are credited for the closure. The site will reopen on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AMR Eastfield Mall COVID-19 Testing Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday / 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or came in close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested.

Check your symptoms for COVID-19 online

  • Fever, chills or shaking chills
  • Signs of a lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation)
  • Fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches/myalgia, or new loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other less common symptoms can include gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g. nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), rash, and inflammatory conditions such as “COVID toes”.
  • In elderly, chronically ill, or debilitated individuals such as residents of a long-term care facility, symptoms of COVID-19 may be subtle such as alterations in mental status or in blood glucose control

How do I know if I am a close contact of someone with COVID-19?

  • You are a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person if you were within 6 feet of them while indoors, for at least 15 minutes, while they were symptomatic or within the 48 hours before symptom onset.
  • You are also a close contact if you were within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone while indoors, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the 48 hours before their test was taken or anytime in the 10 days after the test.
  • According to CDC guidance, individuals are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during outdoor activities, even without the use of masks.

