Weather causes Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site to close

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – The AMR COVID-19 testing center located at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

According to a statement published by the AMR of Springfield the periods of heavy rain fall and wind are credited for the closure. The site will reopen on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AMR Eastfield Mall COVID-19 Testing Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday / 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or came in close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested.

Fever, chills or shaking chills

Signs of a lower respiratory illness (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, lowered oxygen saturation)

Fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches/myalgia, or new loss of sense of taste or smell

Other less common symptoms can include gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g. nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), rash, and inflammatory conditions such as “COVID toes”.

In elderly, chronically ill, or debilitated individuals such as residents of a long-term care facility, symptoms of COVID-19 may be subtle such as alterations in mental status or in blood glucose control

How do I know if I am a close contact of someone with COVID-19?