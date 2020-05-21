Wedding venues readjusting to work as Massachusetts sees gradual reopening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Your wedding day is one of the most memorable days of your life, but what happens when it’s scheduled during what will go down in history as a pandemic many will want to forget.

A wedding takes months and sometimes years to plan, but COVID-19 has resulted in last-minute changes for many soon to be newlyweds.

From flowers to venues there’s a lot of different aspects that go into planning a wedding. Venues like the log cabin in Holyoke have had to reschedule many weddings that were supposed to take place this summer.

Owner Peter Rosskothen said thankfully there’s been no cancellations and people have been willing to reschedule their celebrations. The owner of the Log Cabin told 22News according to the state’s reopening plan he should be able to start hosting events around July 20.

“Probably won’t be the normal size events they’ll have restrictions. I feel like by the time we hit August we may not be 100 percent but still able to everyone’s events,” said Rosskothen.

22News also spoke with Durocher florist who said they’ve still been making arrangements for what they call “micro weddings.” A much smaller social distanced ceremony taking place in someone’s yard with only close family and friends.

Heather Sullivan, a Durocher Florist, told 22News these smaller ceremonies usually order smaller numbers of flowers and Bouquets.

“A bride will order a bouquet, maybe a boutonnière for the groom just a few select pieces, and then they’ll save the order for next year when they get to party,” said Sullivan.

That’s exactly what Ludlow resident Taylor Berube-Cohen and her husband did when they decided to postpone their wedding.

They even had their April ceremony recorded on zoom so many of their other friends could wat the ceremony from their homes. Though it wasn’t the traditional ceremony, Taylor said the small get together made her and her husband realize what the ceremony is all about.

Berube-Cohen told 22News, We were able to get married, have all of our families there so we got to do all the important things. So we’ll get to have the party in the future, whenever that is.”

Taylor plans to have the full celebration sometime in the spring of 2021.